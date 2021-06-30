CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, on Wednesday sold 14 million shares or 3.7% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd for around Rs337 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the data from stock exchanges, CDC Group PLC sold 14 million shares of IIFL Finance at an average price of ₹240.64 per share, aggregating to ₹336.90 crore on the BSE.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund Inc and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund -1 bought 5.84 million and 2 million shares totalling to ₹140 crore and 48 crore respectively.

Before the sale of shares, CDC Group held 15.44% stake in IIFL Finance, equivalent to 5,85,01,587 equity shares. Hence, the total shareholding of the U.K.’s development finance institution has now come down to 11.75%, equivalent to 4,45,01,587 equity shares.

IIFL Finance reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹248 crore for the quarter- ended March 2021 against a net profit of ₹59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Consolidated income rose 22.83% to ₹1,648.62 crore as compared with ₹1,342.19 crore in the year-ago period.

From the beginning of the year, shares of IIFL have more than doubled against a rise of 9.91% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Shares of IIFL Finance on Wednesday rose 4.99% to ₹251.50 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.13% to close at 52,482.71 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.