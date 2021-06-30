CDC Group sells 3.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs337 crore

IIFL Finance reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹248 crore for the quarter- ended March 2021 against a net profit of ₹59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Consolidated income rose 22.83% to ₹1,648.62 crore as compared with ₹1,342.19 crore in the year-ago period.