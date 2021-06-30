Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >CDC Group sells 3.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs337 crore

CDC Group sells 3.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs337 crore

IIFL Finance reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs248 crore for the quarter- ended March 2021 against a net profit of 59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20.
1 min read . 10:23 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • CDC Group sold 14 million shares of IIFL Finance at an average price of Rs240.64 per share, aggregating to Rs336.90 crore on the BSE

CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, on Wednesday sold 14 million shares or 3.7% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd for around Rs337 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the data from stock exchanges, CDC Group PLC sold 14 million shares of IIFL Finance at an average price of 240.64 per share, aggregating to 336.90 crore on the BSE.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund Inc and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund -1 bought 5.84 million and 2 million shares totalling to 140 crore and 48 crore respectively.

Before the sale of shares, CDC Group held 15.44% stake in IIFL Finance, equivalent to 5,85,01,587 equity shares. Hence, the total shareholding of the U.K.’s development finance institution has now come down to 11.75%, equivalent to 4,45,01,587 equity shares.

IIFL Finance reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at 248 crore for the quarter- ended March 2021 against a net profit of 59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20. Consolidated income rose 22.83% to 1,648.62 crore as compared with 1,342.19 crore in the year-ago period.

From the beginning of the year, shares of IIFL have more than doubled against a rise of 9.91% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Shares of IIFL Finance on Wednesday rose 4.99% to 251.50 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.13% to close at 52,482.71 points.

