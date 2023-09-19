CDIL to expand chip ATMP; fab plans later4 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:00 AM IST
Co will utilize PLI, SPECS schemes for new testing, packaging lines
New Delhi: Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd (CDIL), India’s oldest semiconductor company that moved away from manufacturing 15 years ago, may set up its own fab in India in the long term, a top executive said, provided an enabling ecosystem comes up in the country. In the meantime, it is focusing on its local ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) business, expanding its 500 million unit capacity by 100 million units more.