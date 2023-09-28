CDIL to make silicon carbide devices for EVs, solar panels
CDIL will be the first such company in India to make silicon carbide devices in its expanded facility in Mohali
Mohali: India's oldest semiconductor assembly and packaging company Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd (CDIL) has started production of silicon carbide devices through surface mount technology from its manufacturing facility in Mohali. The facility will supply to makers of electric vehicles, power management devices and solar panels.