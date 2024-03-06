CDPQ may buy five road projects from Ashoka Concessions

This deal comes in the backdrop of the interim budget for 2024-25 pegging the capital expenditure for development of roads, under the ministry of road transport and highways at ₹2.72 trillion, higher than ₹2.58 trillion in 2023-24. India currently has a network of about 146,000 km of national highways. The Centre plans to add 50,000 km of access-controlled highways under the Vision 2047 plan.