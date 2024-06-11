CD&R Leads Bidding for Drugmaker Stada as Owners Seek €11 Billion
Clayton Dubilier & Rice is emerging as frontrunner to acquire Stada Arzneimittel AG as its current owners move closer to a decision over how to exit the German generic drugmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said.
(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is emerging as frontrunner to acquire Stada Arzneimittel AG as its current owners move closer to a decision over how to exit the German generic drugmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said.