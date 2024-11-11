CD&R-Backed Vialto Restructures to Reduce Debt After PwC Spinoff

(Bloomberg) -- Vialto Partners, a provider of tax and immigration services, has agreed to restructure its debt a little more than two years after the company spun out of PricewaterhouseCoopers and was acquired by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

A group including CD&R and existing lenders, including HPS Investment Partners, agreed to a deal that will inject $225 million of new equity into Vialto and slash around $700 million of its existing debt, according to a statement on Monday. HPS will become a minority equity owner as part of the deal, while CD&R will retain its majority stake, the statement said.

Vialto ran into a cash crunch this year as a result of payments due to PwC, a high debt load and seasonal needs, according to a recent report from S&P Global Ratings. CD&R took the company private in 2022 from PwC where it was a business unit.

“Vialto has faced numerous impediments through its separation from PwC,” S&P wrote in the September report. “In our view, an initial failure to recognize the complexity of the separation process and to anticipate the needs of the stand-alone business have led to mounting operational challenges that the company is unable to overcome under its existing capital structure.”

Vialto has a $200 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2027, a $969 million term loan maturing in 2029 and a $400 million second-lien term loan maturing the year after, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, according to the statement.

