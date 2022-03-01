CDSL becomes first depository to open 6 crore active demat accounts

“Dematerialisation was a product of the difficulties caused on account of physical shares. Access to the Indian securities market has become safe, convenient and easy and the new milestone is a representation of the same. Enormous efforts have been taken by all the market infrastructure institutions to maintain the seamless operations of the financial ecosystem during the last 2 years and whilst the same was being done, the markets were reaching unprecedented new heights and that was possible only due to the ease of business being provided by the MIIs such as eCAS, eNomination, etc. which helped the capacity building of the investors and the whole financials system was benefitted," he said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}