CDSL Q2 net profit rises 80%, shares surge

CDSL's total income rose 62% to ₹127.9 crore, up from ₹79 crore in the same quarter last year. CDSL became the first depository to register 4 crore demat accounts in July 2021. 68 lakh demat accounts were opened in Q2FY22, highest ever quarterly addition, (Q2FY21 – 29 lakhs). Value of Securities in Demat Custody (In crores) increased to 35.21 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021.