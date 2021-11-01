Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / CDSL Q2 net profit rises 80%, shares surge

CDSL Q2 net profit rises 80%, shares surge

CDSL shares were trading over 2% higher
1 min read . 10:43 AM IST Livemint

  • CDSL share price was trading over 2% higher to 1,383 apiece on the NSE in Monday's early trading session

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) were trading over 2% higher to 1,382 apiece on the NSE in Monday's early deals after announcing its quarter ended September 30, 2021. The standalone net profit surged 80% year-on-year (YoY) to 68 crore as compared to 38 crore, however, plunged 6% from the previous quarter.

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) were trading over 2% higher to 1,382 apiece on the NSE in Monday's early deals after announcing its quarter ended September 30, 2021. The standalone net profit surged 80% year-on-year (YoY) to 68 crore as compared to 38 crore, however, plunged 6% from the previous quarter.

CDSL's total income rose 62% to 127.9 crore, up from 79 crore in the same quarter last year. CDSL became the first depository to register 4 crore demat accounts in July 2021. 68 lakh demat accounts were opened in Q2FY22, highest ever quarterly addition, (Q2FY21 – 29 lakhs). Value of Securities in Demat Custody (In crores) increased to 35.21 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021.

CDSL's total income rose 62% to 127.9 crore, up from 79 crore in the same quarter last year. CDSL became the first depository to register 4 crore demat accounts in July 2021. 68 lakh demat accounts were opened in Q2FY22, highest ever quarterly addition, (Q2FY21 – 29 lakhs). Value of Securities in Demat Custody (In crores) increased to 35.21 lakh crore as on September 30, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In the period ended September 30, 2021, the company through its subsidiary CVL continued to generate capital market investor records under CVL and being the first and largest KYC Registration Agency (KRA) in the country, it said.

On a consolidated basis, CDSL's net profit for the second quarter grew 76% to 86 crore as compared to 49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India’s leading and only listed depository. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. Major shareholders of CDSL include BSE, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, LIC and Standard Chartered Bank. CDSL along with its subsidiaries also provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Diamonds are forever; bluechip stocks, not so much

The surprise profit surge at private sector banks

Margin relief may cheer Emami’s investors

Dr Reddy’s Labs is firing on all cylinders

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!