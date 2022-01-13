CDSL has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - CDSL Ventures Limited, has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's ( SEBI) approval to set up an Accreditation Agency for a period of 3 years with effect from February 01, 2022 for accreditation of eligible Investors.

In August 2021, SEBI had introduced a concept of ‘Accredited Investors’ (AIs) in the Indian securities market. Under the aforesaid framework covering Alternative Investment Funds, Portfolio Managers and Investment Advisors, AIs may avail flexibility in minimum investment amount (lower ticket size) or concessions from specific regulatory requirements applicable to investment products, subject to conditions applicable for specific products or services.

Persons desirous of being reckoned as AIs shall approach an Accreditation Agency for accreditation.

“We believe in providing ease of business to all market participants and that this approval will be a catalyst in further achieving our vision to build a financial eco-system that is convenient, secured and dependable for the investors," said Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL.

Shares of CDSL were trading over a per cent higher at ₹1,556.9 apiece on the NSE in Thursday's early deals. Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India’s leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing depository services to all stock market participants. CDSL maintains and services over 5.5 crore Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India.

