Ceat aims to tap opportunities as world looks for alternative to China
Ceat Ltd gets around 20% of its total revenue from exports. It plans to enter the US market later current year, following its entry into the European market for truck and bus radial tyres last year.
Despite the slowdown in many economies, Ceat Ltd is planning to cash in on the opportunity based on its ‘value brand’ positioning as the world is looking for an alternative to China for sourcing tyres, according to company Executive Director, Finance & CFO, Kumar Subbiah.
