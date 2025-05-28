Trump tariff threat: CEAT figures out ways to salvage its $225mn Camso acquisition
SummaryThough US President Donald Trump has paused the implementation of higher tariffs till 9 July, the impending threat has pushed CEAT back to the drawing board.
NEW DELHI : Tyre maker CEAT Ltd will shift production for the US market to its Indian facilities from Sri Lanka to salvage its biggest acquisition, Canadian tyre brand Camso, in case US President Donald Trump decides to go ahead with his plan to impose higher reciprocal tariffs.