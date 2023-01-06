Ceat eyes $2 billion revenue in the near term: Anant Goenka

It’s been 20 years since I’ve been in the group. To me, the first 10 years were one of skill-building where I started as a territory leader, sales, at Ceat and moved on to grow in different roles, from leading a small SBU (strategic business unit) to heading the supply chain at KEC International. In each of these roles, I felt like I was thrown into the deep end of the ocean, where I had to quickly learn functional skills as well as softer aspects of leadership and people management. I inherently feared public speaking, which I had to overcome as I took on the CEO role of Ceat.