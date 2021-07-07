Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Ceat partners with TyresNmore for contactless customer service

Ceat partners with TyresNmore for contactless customer service

Customers would now have an option of choosing fitment at the doorstep or their nearest Ceat Shoppe, and can avail world-class service without compromising on safety.
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST Livemint

  • Ceat and TyresNmore will offer this service in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune and is expected to expand it to other cities as well in the coming days

New Delhi: Ceat Ltd on Wednesday announced a collaboration with TyresNMore, an online marketplace for tyres, to provide contactless fitment services at the customers' doorstep in select cities.

Ceat and TyresNmore will offer this service in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, and is expected to expand it to other cities as well in the coming days.

The current pandemic has accelerated the digital journey of most of the brands and newer business models have emerged to meet these evolving requirements. "Customers can now shop from the comfort of their home, and also have peace of mind while purchasing from the brand website...customers are now saved from the hassle which comes with buying used, counterfeit or re-traded products from non-verified sources," the company said.

Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, Ceat Tyres, said customers would now have an option of choosing fitment at the doorstep or their nearest Ceat Shoppe, and can avail world-class service without compromising on safety.

TyresNmore is a leading online platform for purchasing tyres and batteries across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai and is well-known for its tyre-fitting, replacement, balancing, alignment, and maintenance services, the statement added.

“Being one of the facilitators of the mechanics firm, Beyond Garage is committed to making a difference in car and bike servicing space. We wanted to ensure our customers receive what they desire and expect. Hence, launching an app version that would enable them to book their car or bike servicing as per their convenience seemed to be the best move," said Mahmud Kotebagil, chief executive and director, TyresNMore.

