Ceat plans to increase exports in the coming years

“It is targeting a 3x increase in exports over the next five years ( ₹10.65 billion in FY21). It is seeding the right markets, along with market-specific product development. It is focused on passenger car radial tyres, truck and bus radial tyres, and off the road tyres in Europe; two-wheeler tyres in southeast Asia; and off the road tyres in the US. It would be selling through a local distributor, who would be driving marketing," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a note.