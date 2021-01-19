Ceat Q3 consol profit jumps 149%

NEW DELHI : Ceat Ltd, one of the country’s largest tyre manufacturers, on Tuesday reported around 150% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹132 crore for the quarter ended December, as vehicle production returned to pre-covid level and sales in the after-market segment made a strong comeback.

Net sales during the quarter surged 26% year-on-year to ₹2,221 crore.

Vehicle manufacturing in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships before and after the festive season.

Ceat had reported a profit of ₹53 crore in the corresponding period of previous year as auto makers reduced production sharply due to economic slowdown and imminent transition to Bharat Stage VI fuel emission norms.

On a sequential basis, the company’s financials improved significantly as it had reported a loss in the June quarter, amid gradual recovery in sales of automobiles in India and export markets, as governments across the globe eased lockdown measures.

Despite increased input cost, operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), jumped 80.3% y-o-y to ₹339 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and cost-cutting measures taken by the company during the year.

The RPG group company witnessed a sharp 20.3% rise in raw material cost during the quarter. Employee cost and other expenses also increased by 25% and 17%, respectively.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicle production, though, witnessed a sharp recovery in the December quarter as sales improved across geographies to pre-covid level.

“We are pleased to see yet another quarter of strong performance with a topline (YoY) growth of 26.1% and a sequential growth of 12.3%. This quarter’s growth has been achieved on the back of new capacities across segments, particularly passenger car, two-wheeler and farm segments. The replacement market has been buoyant because of consumer preference in personal mobility and strong rural demand," said Anant Goenka, managing director, Ceat.

