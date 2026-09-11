Ceat bets on dual-brand strategy after acquiring Camso

India’s fourth-largest tyre maker Ceat Ltd is preparing for a dual-brand strategy after its largest-ever acquisition of the Camso brand, as it eyes global customers for construction, industrial and agricultural tyres in markets such as North America and Europe, managing director and chief executive Arnab Banerjee told Mint.
The Harsh Goenka-led RPG Group’s flagship firm aims to target customers who purchase tyres across categories and cross-sell Ceat and Camso products, enabling the brands to generate more revenue from the same customer.