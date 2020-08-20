Home >Companies >News >CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment
Ceat shares rose 4.5% to `118.65 on the BSE, outpacing the 1.09% gain in the benchmark Sensex to 19,888.95 points. (Ceat shares rose 4.5% to `118.65 on the BSE, outpacing the 1.09% gain in the benchmark Sensex to 19,888.95 points.)
Ceat shares rose 4.5% to `118.65 on the BSE, outpacing the 1.09% gain in the benchmark Sensex to 19,888.95 points.
(Ceat shares rose 4.5% to `118.65 on the BSE, outpacing the 1.09% gain in the benchmark Sensex to 19,888.95 points.)

CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 02:34 PM IST PTI

RPG Group's tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres announced its entry in the roadside assistance service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssist

RPG Group's tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced its entry in the roadside assistance (RSA) service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssist.

Bengaluru-based ReadyAssist is a round-the-clock roadside service assistance provider which offers services across various other cities such as Mumbai, Mysore, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

These services initially will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which will soon expand across 20 cities in the country within a month, CEAT Tyres said in a release.

“With RSA program, we can now go to our customers to provide them a range of our services, wherever and whenever they are needed... I am confident that the union of two customer focused brands will result in top notch on the spot services, reduced turnaround time," said Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres.

The program will start at 200 for a puncture repair at the doorstep with complimentary sanitisation of key touchpoints of the vehicle for added safety of the customer, it said.

The services provided under the RSA will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on spot repair, emergency fuel delivery and towing service, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Continued downturn in the auto industry has been weighing on investor sentiment. (Photo: Mint)

Ceat Tyres Q1 performance fails to appease investors as headwinds persist

2 min read . 02 Aug 2019
Hyderabad: People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine (iMASQ), the testing facilities are housed in specially designed buses, developed by Hyderabad-based Vera Smart Healthcare. (PTI Photo)(PTI09-08-2020_000151B) (PTI)

6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad: Study

2 min read . 19 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout