Ceat's Q2 profit slumps 81% on higher input costs

Ceat's Q2 profit slumps 81% on higher input costs

1 min read . 05:11 PM ISTReuters
Ceat's revenue from operations rose 18.1% to 2,894 crore in the quarter

Ceat's consolidated net profit fell to 7.83 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 41.98 crore a year earlier

Indian tyremaker Ceat Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 81.4% tumble in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher input costs.

Consolidated net profit fell to 7.83 crore ($955,811) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 41.98 crore a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company's profit to drop 51% to 20.76crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Ceat's revenue from operations rose 18.1% to 2,894 crore in the quarter.

That was more than offset by a 19.3% rise in total expenses, to 2,864 crore, with input costs jumping 24%.

Oil prices have risen sharply after the Russia-Ukraine conflict since the early part of this year, raising the cost of petrochemicals that are a key component in tyre manufacturing.

Last week JK Tyre and Industries Ltd posted a 23% fall in quarterly profit as its input costs shot up 20.7%.

