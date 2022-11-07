Ceat's Q2 profit slumps 81% on higher input costs

Ceat's Q2 profit slumps 81% on higher input costs1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Ceat's consolidated net profit fell to ₹7.83 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, from ₹41.98 crore a year earlier
Ceat's consolidated net profit fell to ₹7.83 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, from ₹41.98 crore a year earlier
BENGALURU :
Indian tyremaker Ceat Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 81.4% tumble in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher input costs.
BENGALURU :
Indian tyremaker Ceat Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 81.4% tumble in second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher input costs.
Consolidated net profit fell to ₹7.83 crore ($955,811) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from ₹41.98 crore a year earlier.
Consolidated net profit fell to ₹7.83 crore ($955,811) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from ₹41.98 crore a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company's profit to drop 51% to ₹20.76crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Ceat's revenue from operations rose 18.1% to ₹2,894 crore in the quarter.
That was more than offset by a 19.3% rise in total expenses, to ₹2,864 crore, with input costs jumping 24%.
Oil prices have risen sharply after the Russia-Ukraine conflict since the early part of this year, raising the cost of petrochemicals that are a key component in tyre manufacturing.
Last week JK Tyre and Industries Ltd posted a 23% fall in quarterly profit as its input costs shot up 20.7%.