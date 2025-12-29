Subscribe

Ceigall India bags infra project in Madhya Pradesh worth more than ₹1,000 crore

Ceigall India bags over 1,000 cr infra project in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Updated29 Dec 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Ceigall India bags infra project in Madhya Pradesh worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore
Ceigall India bags infra project in Madhya Pradesh worth more than ₹1,000 crore
AI Quick Read

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Ceigall India on Monday said it has secured an infrastructure order worth over 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Its arm Ceigall Infra Projects Private Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd (MPRDC) for the construction of the Indore–Ujjain Greenfield (Access Control) four-lane highway, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Coforge-Encora deal: Will India’s largest IT acquisition reward investors?

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) over a period of 24 months.

Advertisement

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ceigall India, said, "The Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Highway is a strategically important infrastructure project for Madhya Pradesh. We look forward to delivering this project with a focus on safety, durability and timely execution."

Also Read | US-Taiwan arms deal fallout: China sanctions Boeing, 19 other defense firms

The project will play a critical role in improving regional connectivity between Indore and Ujjain, and enhance access to key economic and religious hubs in Madhya Pradesh.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company, undertaking specialised structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways.

 
 

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsCeigall India bags infra project in Madhya Pradesh worth more than ₹1,000 crore
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP