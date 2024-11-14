Companies
Ceigall looks to sell five HAM road assets after it’s completion in $540 million deal
Summary
- This comes in the backdrop of Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund (NIIOF) set to pick up the entire equity of Ceigall India Ltd in its operational four-laned Malout highway project extending from Punjab to Rajasthan for ₹450 crore
New Delhi: Highway developer Ceigall India Ltd is planning to sell its five road projects under the hybridannuity model (HAM) in a deal having an enterprise value of $540 million, two people aware of the development said.
