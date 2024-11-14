HAM was created in 2016 as a mix of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and annuity models. It is seen as safe for both developers putting in money for construction, as well as investors taking up projects later for operation and maintenance (O&M). A concessionaire is compensated by fixed annuity payments during the construction and O&M phases. Also, 40% of the construction annuity is paid by the government during construction, and the balance during the remaining concession period. O&M payments are linked to inflation for up to 15 years. Annuity payments eliminate the risk of income fluctuations resulting from changes in traffic volumes.