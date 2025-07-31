Delhi High Court dismisses Turkish firm Celebi Ground Handling's challenge to losing security clearance

The single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Turkish firm Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd challenging the government's decision to revoke its security clearance. The company provides airport ground handling and cargo operations in India. A detailed order is awaited.

Similar petitions by related entities Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management were dismissed on 7 July by another single-judge bench.

The company's clearance was revoked in the wake of heightened India-Pakistan tensions earlier this year, after the Indian government expressed displeasure over Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan. The union government had revoked Celebi's licence citing national security reasons. Aggrieved by the order, the Turkish firm moved the Delhi High Court seeking relief.

Govt's 'plenary' powers In the Celebi Aviation case, the government argued it had 'plenary' powers in matters concerning national security, and that such powers could be exercised without providing prior notice or reasons, especially in situations where a delay might compromise the national interest.

Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court said in his 7 July 7 order that the revocation was consistent with the Aircrafts Rules 2023, contrary to what the petitioner contended. “No doubt, the principles of natural justice are sacrosanct; however, it is a compelling constitutional truth that security of the realm is the precondition for enjoyment of all other rights,” Datta said.

Last week, in another blow a Celebi subsidiaries, Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, the Bombay High Court vacated an interim stay that had prevented Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) authorities from replacing the Turkish ground and cargo operator with other companies.