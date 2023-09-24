Celebi India mulls to invest around $80 million in next four years: Murali Ramachandran1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Celebi Aviation Holdings, ground handling services and cargo operation provider, has said the company mulls to invest around $80 million in India in the next four years as it eyes more airports besides enhancing cargo capacity.
