Celebi Aviation Holdings, ground handling services and cargo operation provider, has said the company mulls to invest around $80 million in India in the next four years as it eyes more airports besides enhancing cargo capacity.

The company also plans to switch to an all-electric fleet across the airports it renders services at present, Murali Ramachandran, president for India & S-E Asia at Celebi Aviation Holdings, said.

"Celebi has already invested around USD 250 million (since its entry in the Indian market in 2007). In terms of expected investment, we will be adding USD 28 million in ground handling in the next four years. Around USD 30 million are likely to be invested in cargo business," PTI quoted Ramachandran as saying.

"And if taxiBot (business) picks up, we are willing to put in another USD 20 million (in it)," he added.

Celebi India currently provides ground handling services at nine airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Mopa (Goa) and Kannur -- and handle cargo operations at Delhi airport through a joint venture with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Celebi India is eyeing ground handling business at the upcoming Jewar airport in Noida and Navi Mumbai airport and is keen to participate in the tender process for similar business at Kolkata airport, Ramachandran said.

"So, from an organic airport wise growth, this is immediately under our radar," he added.

Noting that flight handling growth will depend on organic growth of foreign carriers as well as new slots and routes being accorded, the Celebi India president said, "we are also keeping a close watch on AIASL divestment and would be keen to bid."

The company expects domestic growth at around 12-15% from current levels due to capacity being grounded.

"We expect to be handling 1,50,000 flights in the next four years," Ramachandran said, adding that the company is exploring the possibility of providing Bridge Mounted Equipment (BME) at more airports.

Ramachandran said “the company plans all towable units to be electric by end of 2025."

Ramachandran said that the company is already plying e-buses for ferrying passengers at Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai airports. And plans "all buses to be electric by next year," he added.

The cargo business, he said, is likely to log an overall 6-7% annual growth in tonnage in next four years.

