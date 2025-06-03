Celebi says arbitration application dismissed in India, to appeal in higher court

Celebi Ground Handling India's arbitration application for interim measures against Adani Ahmedabad International Airport over the cancellation of security permits was dismissed, according to exchange filing by its Turkish parent company. The company said it will appeal to the Supreme Court.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

"The arbitration application filed by our company, Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd, in which our company owns 61% of the capital, against Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited in the Ahmedabad Commercial Court on 27.05.2025, seeking interim measures due to the cancellation of security clearances by the Civil Aviation Security Bureau in relation to its operations at Ahmedabad International Airport, was rejected on 02.06.2025," said the company.

The Bombay High Court on May 26, temporarily restrained Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from finalising tenders for ground and bridge handling services. The court ruled that the temporary halt will continue until Turkish firm Celebi's plea challenging the termination of its contract is heard when the court reopens in June.

This interim order was issued by a vacation bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan. The court order bars MIAL from taking any final decision on tenders floated on May 17 for a new ground handling agency.

The revocation of security clearance of Celebi came amid backlash in India over Turkey's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The company had moved the High Court last week against revocation of its security clearance and subsequent termination of its contract with MIAL.

Celebi's plea was mentioned before Justice Sundaresan seeking urgent relief against any decision on the tenders issued by MIAL on May 17.