Cement companies to witness lowest operating margins in last 7 years in FY23: ICRA

Supported by strong demand prospects, the cement capacity additions are expected to increase to around 29-32 MTPA in FY2023 from around 25 MTPA in FY2022. The eastern region is expected to lead the expansion and may add around 16-17 MTPA followed by the Central region at around 6-7 MTPA in FY2023. This lumpy capacity additions in the East are likely to result in some pricing pressures in the region. Also, despite an expected increase in volumes by 7-8%, the cement industry’s capacity utilisation is likely to remain moderate at around 68%, on an expanded base.