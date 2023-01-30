Cement firms sees healthy demand but profitability hit as input costs rise: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Power and fuel costs are expected to remain elevated in the near term due to concerns about global supply while price hikes may not be sufficient to cover elevated costs, thereby adversely impacting margins
New Delhi: India’s cement production and consumption each grew 11% year-on-year (YoY) during the first eight months of fiscal 2023, driven by the government’s push for infrastructure development and increased real estate activity, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.
