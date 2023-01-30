Cement firms sees healthy demand but profitability hit as input costs rise: Report

“The cement industry is expected to see a continued uptrend in volume growth in the near term. In FY23, the volume growth is expected to be around 8-9% owing to renewed demand in the housing and infrastructure segment coupled with the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development in light of Centre elections in 2024. Despite the uptrend in consumption, the profitability of the cement players is expected to decline by 400-500bps in FY23 due to elevated power and fuel cost," Tanvi Shah, director, CareEdge Advisory & Research, said.