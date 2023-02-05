Cement industry rivalry may ease on Adani turmoil

How Ambuja Cements approaches its capacity needs though will be watched keenly by analysts looking at the ongoing fiasco. However, the company has adequate cash on books to provide for equity in case it is looking to raise funds. Ambuja and ACC (Adani group cement entities) were net cash positive companies, with a cumulative cash balance of ₹10,300 crore in FY23 (at the end of September quarter) as per analyst data. Ambuja is yet to declare its December quarter results.

