Cement price hikes fail to sustain, respite seen in Q1

Typically, when demand growth is strong, cement manufacturers target improvement in their operating profits through volume growth, said Mangesh Bhadang, analyst, Centrum Broking, said. He expects the per-tonne profitability to improve to about ₹250 sequentially, for cement manufacturers in Q4. Bhadang expects volume-led improvement in operating profit driving the per tonne profit, while the realisation-led improvement will contribute only one-fifth to overall improvement in Ebitda per tonne, he said. Ebitda is earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization.

