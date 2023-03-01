Cement price hikes fail to sustain, respite seen in Q1

Cement price hikes fail to sustain, respite seen in Q13 min read . 01 Mar 2023
- Manufacturers target volume growth and market share gains in a strong March quarter
The average cement price in India was flat in January, with a slight uptick in February, as manufacturers targeted volume growth and market share gains in a traditionally strong March quarter, analysts said. Construction activities typically pick up in the fourth quarter, leading to an increase in cement demand.
“Our interactions with dealers, sales executives, and C&F agents reveal that while there were a few attempts at a price hike, bulk of them were reversed in the form of price cuts or discounts. As a result, all-India average retail price improved by a mere ₹2 per 50 kg bag month-on-month to ₹379, analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said.
Typically, when demand growth is strong, cement manufacturers target improvement in their operating profits through volume growth, said Mangesh Bhadang, analyst, Centrum Broking, said. He expects the per-tonne profitability to improve to about ₹250 sequentially, for cement manufacturers in Q4. Bhadang expects volume-led improvement in operating profit driving the per tonne profit, while the realisation-led improvement will contribute only one-fifth to overall improvement in Ebitda per tonne, he said. Ebitda is earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization.
Emkay Global analysts expect the cement industry’s profitability to increase by ₹150-200 a tonne, sequentially, primarily led by input cost savings and higher operating leverage.
A similar trend was seen in the December quarter, when demand started picking up in November after the festive season.
During Q3FY23, the cement sector reported a 17.1% y-o-y rise in revenues, aided by an 11.5% volume growth, and 4.6% rise in realizations, according to Sharekhan. March quarter will see a similar trend.
Price hikes were attempted across markets, said analysts. Central and North India saw strongest hikes while South India remained a weak link.
Industry insiders said since South India had seen declining cement prices since the beginning of the year, some part of the price hikes during the second half of February, are sustaining, though it is still not clear for how long it will hold.
Cement prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had risen significantly earlier, but manufacturers based out of the two states also supply to East India and adjoining states such as Maharashtra, where the prices were lower. This led to cement prices in the South falling. However, after the decline, chances of sustenance of future price hikes has now increased in South India, said analysts.
While price hikes are likely in March, experts are doubtful on its sustenance. One key reason is that the firms will be pushing volumes due to the pressure of a financial year ending.
While cement firms may try to raise prices amid strong demand, analysts at Elara Securities said these attempts primarily will be to prevent any sharp fall in prices. An upside in cement prices is expected in Q1 and strong demand now is laying the foundation for the same, said analysts. Demand is also likely to be strong moving forward.
Cement demand grew 11% from a year ago in the first 10 months of this fiscal year, led by rapid execution in infrastructure projects and strong traction in real estate and rural affordable housing segments, as per CRISIL Research.