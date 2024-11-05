Streamlining to help

Kavil Ramachandran, professor of entrepreneurship and family business at the Indian School of Business, said streamlining promoter holdings will help the Ramco Group. "The group has to fortify its structure considering the competitive landscape, and for that, this removal of cross-holding is important. Also, if the group gets into any exit plans in future, they have to clear the ground, especially if it is such a family-oriented business. Streamlining the promoter holding may not only help getting more new investors but also will enhance their brand or image as a group," he said.