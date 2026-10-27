Cent raises $15 million to scale preventive health screening business

Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.
Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.
The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.
The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.
“Most of the equity raise is going towards improving our research and development,” said co-founder Anshul Khandelwal in an interview with Mint. “This means that we'll be building out our bioinformatics platform which combines molecular biology, structural data, functional data, dynamic data, clinical data.”
The Bengaluru-based Cent was founded by Khandelwal alongside Practo co-founder Shashank ND and Arpit Garg. The company raised its first round of capital in March—a $5 million seed cheque from South Park Commons and Shashank's family office, OneFlow Holdings.
Cent operates centres that offer full body screenings to find previously undetected cardiac, cancer, neuro, and metabolic conditions in individuals.
The startup's fundraise comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasing their spending on preventive health, fitness, and wellness. GenZ's spending on fitness and wellness is expected to grow to $40 billion by 2030, up from $11 billion in 2024, according to a joint report by Redseer and Fireside Ventures published in November 2025. Similarly, Millennials are expected to spend $39 billion on fitness and sports by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2024.
Apart from its bioinformatics platform, the company is investing in two other areas. One is enhancing Medsee, an artificial intelligence-based radiology platform it recently acquired. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “We'll be developing this further to make sure radiologists can reporter faster and report more accurately,” Khandelwal said.
The company is also investing in developing hardware for preventive health screening at its centres, as well as devices that can be used at home. While Khandelwal declined to get into details, he said that some of the products under consideration included wearable devices, as well as a “new way of scanning at the centre itself.”
Offline expansion
Cent currently operates three centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. The debt component, which the company described as a very small portion of the fundraise, will be used to finance capital expenditure for expanding its centres across these three cities.
“Bengaluru was profitable from day one, since it was the first one we launched. Mumbai is currently profitable. Gurgaon was launched three months later, so it's on the path to profitability,” said Khandelwal. “Each of these can do around $5-6 million in revenue a year.”
The company plans to expand the number of centres to 7-10 by mid-2027. Cent has no plans immediately to expand to more geographies, and is instead opting to have 5-6 centres across the three cities it currently operates in.
“Once we're done with these, we go to Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad. India has the potential to have at least 100 centres,” Khandelwal said.
Cent charges ₹25,000 for a single screening, which takes around three hours. Consumers must also undergo a genomics test, taking the total cost of screening at its centres to ₹30,000-35,000 per person. According to the company, the tests generate up to 7-8 gigabytes of biological data per individual, covering nearly 300 conditions across the human organ systems. The company also offers a follow-up screening six months after the initial test.