Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Cent raises $15 million to scale preventive health screening business

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read27 Oct 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Cent founders (from left): Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND and Arpit Garg.
Cent founders (from left): Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND and Arpit Garg.
Summary

Bengaluru-based preventive health startup Cent raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Blume Ventures and South Park Commons. It plans to invest in research, AI radiology and screening technology, and expand from three centres to 7–10 across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram by mid-2027.

Gift this article

Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.

Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.

The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.

“Most of the equity raise is going towards improving our research and development,” said co-founder Anshul Khandelwal in an interview with Mint. “This means that we'll be building out our bioinformatics platform which combines molecular biology, structural data, functional data, dynamic data, clinical data.”

The Bengaluru-based Cent was founded by Khandelwal alongside Practo co-founder Shashank ND and Arpit Garg. The company raised its first round of capital in March—a $5 million seed cheque from South Park Commons and Shashank's family office, OneFlow Holdings.

Cent operates centres that offer full body screenings to find previously undetected cardiac, cancer, neuro, and metabolic conditions in individuals.

The startup's fundraise comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasing their spending on preventive health, fitness, and wellness. GenZ's spending on fitness and wellness is expected to grow to $40 billion by 2030, up from $11 billion in 2024, according to a joint report by Redseer and Fireside Ventures published in November 2025. Similarly, Millennials are expected to spend $39 billion on fitness and sports by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2024.

Apart from its bioinformatics platform, the company is investing in two other areas. One is enhancing Medsee, an artificial intelligence-based radiology platform it recently acquired. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “We'll be developing this further to make sure radiologists can reporter faster and report more accurately,” Khandelwal said.

The company is also investing in developing hardware for preventive health screening at its centres, as well as devices that can be used at home. While Khandelwal declined to get into details, he said that some of the products under consideration included wearable devices, as well as a “new way of scanning at the centre itself.”

Also Read | Unicorn India Ventures’ US entry aimed at speeding up portfolio growth and exits

Offline expansion

Cent currently operates three centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. The debt component, which the company described as a very small portion of the fundraise, will be used to finance capital expenditure for expanding its centres across these three cities.

“Bengaluru was profitable from day one, since it was the first one we launched. Mumbai is currently profitable. Gurgaon was launched three months later, so it's on the path to profitability,” said Khandelwal. “Each of these can do around $5-6 million in revenue a year.”

The company plans to expand the number of centres to 7-10 by mid-2027. Cent has no plans immediately to expand to more geographies, and is instead opting to have 5-6 centres across the three cities it currently operates in.

“Once we're done with these, we go to Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad. India has the potential to have at least 100 centres,” Khandelwal said.

Cent charges 25,000 for a single screening, which takes around three hours. Consumers must also undergo a genomics test, taking the total cost of screening at its centres to 30,000-35,000 per person. According to the company, the tests generate up to 7-8 gigabytes of biological data per individual, covering nearly 300 conditions across the human organ systems. The company also offers a follow-up screening six months after the initial test.

Also Read | Why Hitachi Ventures wants a front-row seat in India’s deeptech boom
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCent raises $15 million to scale preventive health screening business

Cent raises $15 million to scale preventive health screening business

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read27 Oct 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Cent founders (from left): Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND and Arpit Garg.
Cent founders (from left): Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND and Arpit Garg.
Summary

Bengaluru-based preventive health startup Cent raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Blume Ventures and South Park Commons. It plans to invest in research, AI radiology and screening technology, and expand from three centres to 7–10 across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram by mid-2027.

Gift this article

Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.

Preventive health screening startup Cent has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round comprising equity and debt, led by Blume Ventures and existing investor South Park Commons, the company announced on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.

The round also saw participation from individual investors, including Arun Sarin, former chief executive of Vodafone, and Srinivas Narayanan, former chief technology officer of OpenAI’s business-to-business division, among others.

“Most of the equity raise is going towards improving our research and development,” said co-founder Anshul Khandelwal in an interview with Mint. “This means that we'll be building out our bioinformatics platform which combines molecular biology, structural data, functional data, dynamic data, clinical data.”

The Bengaluru-based Cent was founded by Khandelwal alongside Practo co-founder Shashank ND and Arpit Garg. The company raised its first round of capital in March—a $5 million seed cheque from South Park Commons and Shashank's family office, OneFlow Holdings.

Cent operates centres that offer full body screenings to find previously undetected cardiac, cancer, neuro, and metabolic conditions in individuals.

The startup's fundraise comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasing their spending on preventive health, fitness, and wellness. GenZ's spending on fitness and wellness is expected to grow to $40 billion by 2030, up from $11 billion in 2024, according to a joint report by Redseer and Fireside Ventures published in November 2025. Similarly, Millennials are expected to spend $39 billion on fitness and sports by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2024.

Apart from its bioinformatics platform, the company is investing in two other areas. One is enhancing Medsee, an artificial intelligence-based radiology platform it recently acquired. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “We'll be developing this further to make sure radiologists can reporter faster and report more accurately,” Khandelwal said.

The company is also investing in developing hardware for preventive health screening at its centres, as well as devices that can be used at home. While Khandelwal declined to get into details, he said that some of the products under consideration included wearable devices, as well as a “new way of scanning at the centre itself.”

Also Read | Unicorn India Ventures’ US entry aimed at speeding up portfolio growth and exits

Offline expansion

Cent currently operates three centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. The debt component, which the company described as a very small portion of the fundraise, will be used to finance capital expenditure for expanding its centres across these three cities.

“Bengaluru was profitable from day one, since it was the first one we launched. Mumbai is currently profitable. Gurgaon was launched three months later, so it's on the path to profitability,” said Khandelwal. “Each of these can do around $5-6 million in revenue a year.”

The company plans to expand the number of centres to 7-10 by mid-2027. Cent has no plans immediately to expand to more geographies, and is instead opting to have 5-6 centres across the three cities it currently operates in.

“Once we're done with these, we go to Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad. India has the potential to have at least 100 centres,” Khandelwal said.

Cent charges 25,000 for a single screening, which takes around three hours. Consumers must also undergo a genomics test, taking the total cost of screening at its centres to 30,000-35,000 per person. According to the company, the tests generate up to 7-8 gigabytes of biological data per individual, covering nearly 300 conditions across the human organ systems. The company also offers a follow-up screening six months after the initial test.

Also Read | Why Hitachi Ventures wants a front-row seat in India’s deeptech boom
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCent raises $15 million to scale preventive health screening business
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP