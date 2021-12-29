MUMBAI: Central Bank of India has partnered National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to launch a tailor-made offering for corporates – ‘Central Bank of India RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card’.

“Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the business requirements, this card offers an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh along with a purchase of up to ₹3 lakh at PoS or e-commerce, to its users. They can also withdraw up to ₹0.75 lakh at ATMs abroad and perform purchases globally worth up to ₹3 lakh at PoS and international online merchants," it said.

Along with purchase protection coverage of ₹2 lakh, customers using this card will get accidental death and air accident coverage worth ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively, it said.

Rajeev Puri, executive director, Central Bank of India, said, “We are glad to launch our card on the RuPay Platform which is also first of its kind of product of NPCI with any Bank. The premium card will not only give a rich and enhanced experience for business uses but it will also help cardholders in maintaining her/his personal and business accounts separately. This will also enable digital footprints to various business/MSME customers."

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said, “We are glad to witness RuPay not only offering a delightful shopping experience to the customers but also empowering firms and companies with tailor-made solutions for their day-to-day business needs."

