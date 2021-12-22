OPEN APP
Central Bank of India signs co-lending deal with fintech platform U GRO Capital
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to 1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months. 

The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

