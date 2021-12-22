Central Bank of India signed a co-lending deal with fintech platform U GRO Capital.
The deal aims to disburse up to ₹1,000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes.
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to ₹1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months.
The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.