This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Companies / News / Central Bank of India signs co-lending deal with fintech platform U GRO Capital
Central Bank of India signs co-lending deal with fintech platform U GRO Capital
1 min read.12:03 PM ISTPTI
Central Bank of India signed a co-lending deal with fintech platform U GRO Capital.
The deal aims to disburse up to ₹1,000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to ₹1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MSME lending fintech platform, U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India. Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse up to ₹1000 crore to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programmes like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in the next 12 months.
The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.
The co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital, it said in a statement.