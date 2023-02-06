Centre aims 1,017 million tonne coal production in 2023-24

New Delhi: India aims to produce 1,017 million tonne of coal during 2023-24, Union minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha..

The ministry of coal is engaging mining developers cum operators (MDOs) in coal mines, through open global tenders, to ramp up domestic coal production and reduce import dependency to the extent possible.

According to the minister, to increase production, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has identified 15 projects with total project rated capacity of 168.58 MTY for implementation through MDO mode. Of these 15 projects, letter of award (LoA) has already been issued to nine projects having total capacity of 126.74 MTY.

Also, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) is implementing two MDO projects with 29MTY.

India’s overall coal production has risen 12.94% so far in 2022-23 to 607.97 million tonne, as per official data. The efforts made to increase domestic production and despatches have shown good results. India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and demand for electricity rises about 4.7% annually.

The government has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant.