Centre aims 1,017 million tonne coal production in 2023-24
India’s overall coal production has risen 12.94% so far in 2022-23 to 607.97 million tonne, as per official data. The efforts made to increase domestic production and despatches have shown good results. India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and demand for electricity rises about 4.7% annually
New Delhi: India aims to produce 1,017 million tonne of coal during 2023-24, Union minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha..
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×