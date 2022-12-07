Centre appoints Arun Kumar Singh as chairman and MD of ONGC

Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of BPCL, is appointed chairman and managing director of ONGC by the Search-cum-Selection Committee of the government. He will head the company for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of assumption of charge
NEW DELHI :Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of oil refining and marketing company BPCL, is appointed chairman and managing director of ONGC by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) of the Government of India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of oil refining and marketing company BPCL, is appointed chairman and managing director of ONGC by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) of the Government of India.
He will head the company for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of assumption of charge.
He will head the company for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of assumption of charge.
A mechanical engineer from National Institute of Technology, Patna, Singh was Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from October 2018 to September 2021, after which he was elevated as chairman and managing director of the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He retired as the BPCL head 13 months later in October 2022. In his nearly 38 years of experience in oil and gas industry, Singh has headed business units and entities in BPCL such as retail, LPG, pipelines and supply chain optimization.
The ONGC Board was also restructured and approved by the SCSC in the context of emerging trends in the energy sector and national energy priorities.
“The medium- and long-term strategic goals of ONGC require it to deliver in respect of enhanced production, increased exploration with an emphasis on technology and pace of implementation, partnerships with reputed sectoral firms to leverage best in class technology, efficient and engaged management of JVs, partnerships and subsidiaries, effective capital allocation, portfolio review, management and expansion of overseas assets and development of a leadership pipeline," ONGC said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The revamped Board of Directors is expected to play a pivotal role in these tasks and work towards realizing synergies and ensuring enhanced collaboration within the organization and also with relevant external stakeholders.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.