Over the next 4 years, the approved companies under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware are expected to lead to a total production of more than ₹1.61 lakh crore. Out of the total production, the approved companies under IT Hardware companies category have proposed a production of ₹84,746 crore. The approved companies under Domestic Companies category have proposed a production of INR 76,007 crore. The scheme will bring additional investment in IT Hardware manufacturing to the tune of ₹2,517 crore.