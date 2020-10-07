Home >Companies >News >Centre approves 16 cos for PLI scheme
Minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad. Mint
Minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad. Mint

Centre approves 16 cos for PLI scheme

2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 06:02 AM IST Shreya Nandi

  • Under the PLI scheme, the government will give 4-6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales of manufactured goods—mobile phones and electronic components

Sixteen top global and domestic mobile phone and electronic component makers, including Samsung, Foxconn and Bhagwati Products, the maker of Micromax phones, are eligible for India’s performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that was launched to boost local manufacturing, the government said on Tuesday.

The other eligible international phone makers are Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron. Except for Samsung, all the other foreign companies are contract manufacturers for Apple Inc. Samsung and Apple together account for nearly 60% of global revenue for mobile phones.

Under the PLI scheme, the government will give 4-6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales of manufactured goods—mobile phones and electronic components such as printed circuit boards and sensors, among others—for five years. The base year is 2019-20 and the incentives are applicable from 1 August.

For mobile phones priced at 15,000 and above, the consolidated global manufacturing revenue of the applicant has to be more than 10,000 crore in the base year. In the case of domestic handset makers, the consolidated global manufacturing revenue of the applicant has to be more than 100 crore in the base year.

“Under the mobile phone (domestic companies) segment, Indian firms including Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus Electronics are approved by MeitY. Six companies are approved under the specified electronic components segment, which includes AT&S, Ascent Circuits, Visicon, Walsin, Sahasra and Neolync," an official statement said on Tuesday.

Minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the PLI scheme has been a huge success in terms of the applications received from global as well as domestic mobile phone manufacturing companies and electronic parts makers.

“We are optimistic and looking forward to building a strong ecosystem across the value chain," Prasad said.

Over five years, the scheme is expected to result in production worth 10.5 trillion, out of which more than 60% will be contributed by exports. The scheme will bring additional investment to the tune of 11,000 crore and create 300,000 direct jobs, an official statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics & IT (ANI)

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Govt clears 10 companies for mobile phone PLI scheme

3 min read . 06 Oct 2020
Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB office for questioning in a drug probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in Mumbai, (PTI)

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, others seized: NCB official

1 min read . 27 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout