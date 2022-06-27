Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Centre calls nominations for CSR awards

Centre calls nominations for CSR awards

Companies with a net worth of 500 crore or more, or a turnover of 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of 5 crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities.
1 min read . 09:27 PM ISTLivemint

  • There would be four awards for excellence in CSR based on spending, five awards for projects in aspirational districts and difficult terrain and 11 awards in national priority areas. One award in each category is reserved for micro, small and medium enterprises

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Central government has called for nominations for national corporate social responsibility awards to recognise businesses as valued partners in bringing change, according to a communication from the corporate affairs ministry.

NEW DELHI :Central government has called for nominations for national corporate social responsibility awards to recognise businesses as valued partners in bringing change, according to a communication from the corporate affairs ministry.

The proposed awards will recognise businesses in separate categories of national priority. There would be four awards for excellence in CSR based on spending, five awards for projects in aspirational districts and difficult terrain and 11 awards in national priority areas. One award in each category is reserved for micro, small and medium enterprises, the ministry said.

The proposed awards will recognise businesses in separate categories of national priority. There would be four awards for excellence in CSR based on spending, five awards for projects in aspirational districts and difficult terrain and 11 awards in national priority areas. One award in each category is reserved for micro, small and medium enterprises, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The last date for nominations is 31 July.

As part of the selection process, there will be field verification as well, as per the ministry. CSR spending by businesses has over the years grown in magnitude, complementing government efforts in welfare spending. In FY21, over 8600 businesses spent over 20,000 crores in over 25,000 projects in 14 sectors, as per official data. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Companies with a net worth of 500 crore or more, or a turnover of 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of five crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities. Defaults are treated as a civil wrong.