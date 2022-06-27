Centre calls nominations for CSR awards

There would be four awards for excellence in CSR based on spending, five awards for projects in aspirational districts and difficult terrain and 11 awards in national priority areas. One award in each category is reserved for micro, small and medium enterprises
NEW DELHI :Central government has called for nominations for national corporate social responsibility awards to recognise businesses as valued partners in bringing change, according to a communication from the corporate affairs ministry.
The proposed awards will recognise businesses in separate categories of national priority. There would be four awards for excellence in CSR based on spending, five awards for projects in aspirational districts and difficult terrain and 11 awards in national priority areas. One award in each category is reserved for micro, small and medium enterprises, the ministry said.
As part of the selection process, there will be field verification as well, as per the ministry. CSR spending by businesses has over the years grown in magnitude, complementing government efforts in welfare spending. In FY21, over 8600 businesses spent over ₹20,000 crores in over 25,000 projects in 14 sectors, as per official data.
Companies with a net worth of ₹500 crore or more, or a turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more, or net profit of ₹five crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities. Defaults are treated as a civil wrong.