NEW DELHI : The government has constituted an expert committee to suggest ways for scaling up of VC/PE investments, as per a circular issued by Finance Ministry on September 13.

The six-member panel will be headed by former SEBI chairman M Damodaran.

The expert committee will examine and suggest appropriate measures to address regulatory and other issues to enable scaling up investments by Venture Capital and Private Equity Investment, the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry, via this panel will examine appropriate measures to scale up investments, indicating more policies that could help investors who are pouring foreign capital into Indian companies.