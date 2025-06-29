Centre court to Oval: Cricket and tennis to drive demand for high-end sport tourism this month
Sports tourism is gaining traction mainly among affluent Indians, with packages for events such as Wimbledon and cricket at The Oval costing upwards of ₹10 lakh scheduled for June and July.
As summer travel heats up, a growing segment of affluent Indian travellers is steering away from conventional vacations in favour of high-end sports tourism, with events like Wimbledon and the India-England Test match at The Oval drawing interest. With package costs starting from ₹2 lakh per day and reaching beyond ₹10-15 lakh per person for multi-day experiences, this form of travel remains niche but aspirational—and demand is rising.