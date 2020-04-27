Centre defers GAAR, GST reporting in tax audit forms

New Delhi: The government on Monday deferred reporting of compliance related to Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the dreaded General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) in the income tax audit reports by a year. The move is a major relief to businesses struggling to cope with the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification that several representations have been received about difficulty in complying with the reporting requirements in view of the pandemic.

GAAR is a set of rules aimed at preventing dodgy business arrangements seeking to save tax using legal loopholes and transactions that are legal in letter but not in spirit. These rules empower the officials to lift the corporate veil and re-characterise transactions if needed.

The tax audit report form was amended in 2018 to include details of GST registration as well as whether the business has entered into any arrangement meant to avoid tax that is prohibited under GAAR. It was, however, kept under abeyance till March 2020. Now, the GST and GAAR related compliance reporting in the tax audit report has been deferred till March 2021, the notification said.

Experts welcomed the move. The decision to defer the onerous reporting requirements is a clear indicator that the CBDT is ensuring that there aren’t any thorny issues that lead to taxpayers' anguish, said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, director at Nangia Andersen LLP, a consultancy. The government earlier this month brought an Ordinance to offer relief in various compliance and reporting requirements to businesses.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated