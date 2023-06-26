Centre evaluates action after Byju’s auditor resigns2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The options range from an inquiry in the form of seeking information, an inspection of books of account that is a more formal step meant to check compliance or a full-fledged investigation
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : The corporate affairs ministry is examining the nature of enforcement action it needs to pursue in the wake of the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells Llp last week as the auditor for Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Byju’s, said a person aware of the discussions in the government.
