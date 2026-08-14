Centre extends battery PLI deadline for Ola, Reliance; Rajesh Exports left out

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Centre has given a deadline extension to two of three companies that were awarded contracts to build batteries for automotive and industrial uses, according to two government officials aware of the development and the ministry of heavy industries (MHI).
While Ola Electric and Reliance New Energy (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries) were given the extension to complete their respective projects by 2031, the third beneficiary, Rajesh Exports Ltd, was not given one in light of a Sebi investigation into governance issues in the company.