Centre extends tenure of UCO Bank MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel for 2 years

Centre extends tenure of UCO Bank MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel for 2 years

Atul Kumar Goel will continue to be UCO Bank CEO till 2023.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Central government announced the extension of Atul Kumar Goel's term in a notification dated August 26
  • Goel's term was originally scheduled to expire on November 1

Central government has extended the tenure of Atul Kumar Goel, managing director and chief executive officer of UCO Bank, for two years. His term was scheduled to end on November 1, 2021.

“The Central Government… extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UCO Bank for a period of two years beyond his currently notified term which expires on November 1, 2021, or until further orders," the state-run lender said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Also Read: Govt nod to extending terms of PSB execs

On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.

The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India. 

