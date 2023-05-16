Centre fast tracks merger approvals for startups, small businesses2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Small companies and startups seeking approvals for mergers and amalgamations will now have deemed approval for the transaction if the Centre does not issue a conformation order within 60 days from it receiving a request
NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs has amended the rules to make it easier for small companies and start-ups to secure approvals for mergers by way of deemed approvals.
