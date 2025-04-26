Centre asks Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to rebid ₹3,100 cr battery storage contracts won by Gensol
SummaryThe Centre's concerns arise from the fact that a significant share of Gensol's ₹7,000-crore order book comes from state-run firms.
New Delhi: The Union power ministry has suggested that Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) rebid two battery energy storage system (BESS) project contracts totalling ₹3,130 crore won by embattled Gensol Engineering last year. The Gujarat state government-run power company is looking to rebid these two projects.