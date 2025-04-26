The Centre's concerns arise from the fact that a significant share of Gensol's ₹7,000-crore order book comes from state-run firms. NTPC Ltd, Damodar Valley Corp. Ltd (DVC), GUVNL and the Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd have placed large orders with the company led by the Gensol founders, accused of fund diversion and forgery by the market regulator. The orders pertain to solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as battery energy storage systems (BESS).